(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV is looking to raise as much as 4.6 billion zloty ($1.2 billion) by listing its European discount retail arm Pepco Group in Poland, capitalizing on increased demand for discount goods amid the coronavirus crisis.

The South African retailer and other holders plan to sell 101.3 million existing shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Pepco, which won’t receive any proceeds from the offering, also struck agreements with lenders for 550 million-euros ($659.9 million) of new term loans and a 190 million-euro revolving credit facility.

Shares will be marketed at 38 zloty to 46 zloty apiece. The deal will be priced on May 14, with the new stock set to start trading in Warsaw on or about May 26. The listing values Pepco at as much as 26.4 billion zloty.

After a spate of listings by companies benefiting from the shift to virtual sales, including Polish postal locker firm InPost SA, and British online shopping emporium THG Plc in recent months, Pepco is one of the largest brick-and-mortar retailers to tap the European IPO market.

Low-priced retailers have thrived over the past year, even with limited or no e-commerce. The global recession triggered by the pandemic has pushed more purchases online, but also accelerated the generational shift toward frugality and discounters that began during the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Steinhoff, which was plunged into an accounting scandal in 2017, will list as much as 17.5% of Pepco. The offering includes an option to sell an additional 15.4 million shares if there’s sufficient demand. Steinhoff has been looking to sell or list the business for more than a year to raise funds to repay debt.

Pepco Group has more than 3,200 stores in 16 markets. Its operations include the Pepco discount clothing and decor chain, which has a presence in fast-growing eastern European countries including Poland, Romania and Bulgaria and discount retail chain Poundland in the U.K. The company also runs Dealz outlets with food and cosmetics in Ireland, Spain and Poland and recently expanded into Italy as part of its plan to reach more western European markets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are global coordinators for Pepco’s IPO. Barclays Plc, BM PKO BP and Banco Santander SA are joint bookrunners; Pekao Investment Banking SA and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA - Biuro Maklerskie Pekao are co-bookrunners, while ING Bank NV and Trigon Dom Maklerski SA are co-lead managers.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.