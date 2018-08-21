(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV suspended former Chief Financial Officer Ben La Grange and ex-director Stehan Grobler in the first action taken against executives by the company as part of an ongoing investigation into the retailer’s finances following an accounting scandal.

While both La Grange and Grobler stepped down from their roles earlier this year, they remained on short-term consultancy deals, Steinhoff said in an emailed response to questions Tuesday. The company appointed auditors at PwC to probe its accounts after the uncovering of irregularities triggered a share-price collapse late last year.

La Grange worked under Steinhoff ex-Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste, who quit when the scandal erupted. He was CFO for almost five years.

