(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV started a consent process with creditors to finalise a debt restructuring plan that will support the retailer’s balance sheet for three years and prevent a potential collapse.

The owner of retail brands including Poundland in the U.K and Conforama in France has been negotiating for months with creditor groups represented by financial advisers FTI Consulting, Houlihan Lokey Inc., and PJT Partners Inc. to reach an agreement on a standstill. In May, it proposed a three-year debt extension across all its holding companies’ loans and bonds from the restructuring date, with no cash interest payments for the period.

Steinhoff has been on the brink of insolvency after revealing accounting irregularities in December. The company has about 9.4 billion euros ($11 billion) of debt and last month said it had written off the value of assets by 12.4 billion euros as part of an investigation by auditors at PwC.

The shares extended gains Wednesday, climbing as much as 9.2 percent in Frankfurt after the announcement. The stock is down 96 percent since the crisis erupted.

Steinhoff needs to secure creditor support for the plan by July 20, the company said in a statement.

To contact the reporters on this story: Luca Casiraghi in London at lcasiraghi@bloomberg.net;Janice Kew in Johannesburg at jkew4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shelley Robinson at ssmith118@bloomberg.net, John Bowker

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.