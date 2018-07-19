(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV won creditor support for the restructuring of 9.4 billion euros ($11 billion) of debt, seen by the embattled retailer as a vital step toward its recovery from an accounting scandal.

The owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. sought a three-year extension to payments due to lenders and bondholders as the South African company repairs its balance sheet. About 89 percent of holders of debt in Steinhoff Europe AG agreed to the terms and the retailer will seek to wrap up the plan by the Friday deadline, according to a Thursday statement.

The shares gained 5.4 percent to 0.2 euros as of 12:12 p.m. in Frankfurt, where the company moved its primary listing from Johannesburg in 2015. The stock has shed 93 percent of its value since late last year, when Steinhoff reported financial irregularities and Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste quit.

Between 92 percent and 96 percent of holders of convertible bonds due 2021, 2022 and 2023 issued out of Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH backed the plan, while 89 percent of Stripes US Holding Inc. debt signed the agreement.

“The company aims to satisfy, as soon as possible, the remaining conditions precedent to the lock-up agreement in order for it to become effective,” Steinhoff said.

