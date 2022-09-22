Are you looking for a stock?

    Sep 22, 2022

    Stelco offers to buy back up to nearly half of its shares for $35 per share

    The Canadian Press

    Paul Harris discusses Stelco Holdings

    Stelco Holdings Inc. is offering to buy back nearly half of its outstanding shares at a price of $35 per share.

    Under the substantial issuer bid, the company says it is looking to buy up to 30 million shares or 47.4 per cent of its outstanding shares for a total maximum purchase price of $1.05 billion.

    Stelco shares closed at $32.06 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

    The terms of the offer are the same as a substantial issuer bid Stelco made earlier this year that saw the company buy back 5,165,133 shares for a total of nearly $181 million.

    The company says its board of directors believes the new offer is a prudent use of the company's financial resources given its business profile and assets, including its substantial level of cash on-hand, and the market price of the shares.

    By buying back its shares, a company spreads its profits over fewer shares, increasing its earnings per share, a key ratio used to evaluate a company. 