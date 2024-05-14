Stellantis Bets on an EV Boost From China to Keep Grip on Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Rather than fight the onslaught of Chinese electric-car makers entering Europe, Stellantis NV is joining them.

Starting in September, Stellantis plans to offer EVs co-developed with China’s Leapmotor in nine European countries — including top markets Germany, France and Italy — less than a year after the two companies announced an unprecedented deal to build and sell the cars outside China.

“Whether I like it or not, Chinese manufacturers are grabbing share in Europe,” Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said during a media event in Hangzhou on Tuesday. “I am trying to being opportunistic and leverage a dynamic that is already there.”

Leapmotor vehicles will arrive in Europe at a time of slower demand for EVs after several governments pulled subsidies. Even in the US, EV purchases continue to fall short of expectations, leading some manufacturers to rethink their plans and timelines for abandoning combustion engines. As sales slow, President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved to protect the local market by almost quadrupling tariffs on Chinese EVs.

The cars made by Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies Ltd. will target the mass-market with at least six new models, including three SUVs and three hatchbacks, by 2027. Leapmotor expects to use Stellantis’ global factories to produce in the long-term, Chairman Zhu Jiangming said, as the US and European Union plan to raise import tariffs on EVs made in China.

Stellantis announced at end October plans to invest €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) to acquire a 21% stake in Leapmotor and, crucially for Tavares, a controlling stake in a joint venture that will allow Stellantis to build and sell Leapmotor cars outside of China. The deal marked a U-turn in Stellantis’ China strategy after struggling for years to gain there.

“We demonstrated we are not very good in the Chinese market,” Tavares said Tuesday. “We need to recognize that. Let them do the job and enjoy the competitiveness outside of China.”

Stellantis’ plant in Tychy, Poland, which currently makes the Jeep Avenger, is one potential site where Leapmotor vehicles could be built, Tavares said. Around 200 dealerships will sell and distribute the cars in Europe, with a global launch planned for the fourth quarter.

Leapmotor’s T03 hatchback will take on the Fiat 500, while its C10 SUV is set to compete with Tesla Inc.’s Model 3, Model Y as well as Volkswagen AG’s ID. 3 and ID. 4, said Zhu.

Chinese automakers are also muscling into export markets, with BYD Co. expanding aggressively into Asia, South America and Europe, along with the likes of Nio Inc. and SAIC Motor Corp., which owns MG. That’s prompted the European Commission to launch a probe into China’s EV subsidies to protect the continent’s automakers.

“We will do things the right way but speed is of the essence,” Tavares said, adding the Leapmotor push in Europe must strike a balance between moving fast in light of Chinese EV competition, training dealers and ensuring spare parts supply. “We have to move very fast and very aggressively.”

Other established carmakers have invested in little-known Chinese EV makers, too. VW in July agreed to take a $700 million stake in Xpeng Inc.

Tavares said he has no plan to sell Leapmotor cars in the US for now as “there is no real Chinese competition right now in the US market.”

“It looks like the US is going for a very strong protectionism,” Tavares said, referring to the tariffs announced Tuesday. “Putting a bubble on this problem is going to be a short-term fix.”

