(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares told Bloomberg Television he’s in “perfect alignment” with Chairman John Elkann on the subject of mergers and acquisitions.

Tavares told Bloomberg News in an interview late last month that he sees the rise of Chinese manufacturers and other factors fueling greater potential for M&A in the auto industry. The comments touched off a wave of speculative media reports on the topic, leading Elkann to issue a statement denying that any potential deal was afoot.

“There is the perfect recognition that, in the future, the companies which are not fit to face the Chinese competition may put themselves in trouble,” Tavares told Bloomberg TV. “We expect to stay healthy, because if those opportunities were to come, then we will be there, eventually.”

