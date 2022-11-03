(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV’s Maserati brand is making good progress on improving margins with a new product lineup, opening the door for the luxury manufacturer to potentially become a separate entity.

Maserati is an “interesting” asset that could “stand on its own” one day, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer told analysts Thursday on a conference call when asked about a potential spinoff following the successful initial public offering of Porsche AG earlier this year.

Stellantis has been working to turn around the long-struggling sports-car brand with the recent launch of the all-new Grecale SUV a promising step. The manufacturer has made “no decision” at this stage on a possible Maserati spinoff, Palmer said. The carmaker is currently focusing on accelerating Maserati’s development, boosting the frequency of new model launches as it seeks to “refresh” the product line-up, the CFO said.

Stellantis reported third-quarter revenues and shipments earlier today with Maserati deliveries rising 14% to 6,600 vehicles from a year ago, while revenues rose 23% to €630 million.

Palmer said he was “very positive” about Maserati’s products and margin outlook. He touted Grecale as a “first important step” in a strategy focused on improving profitability and delivering margins of the kind “you would expect from a luxury brand,” he said.

