(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, said production of its Ram Classic pickup trucks in Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, will be affected for “a number of weeks” because of the global chip shortages.

The company, formed from this year’s merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group, said it will complete the vehicles when the component that requires the chip becomes available, according to an emailed statement from the company Saturday.

“We continue working closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry,” it said.

The global shortage in semiconductors is spreading to industries from automakers to consumer electronics producers. Even Samsung Electronics Co., one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, warned this week that the crunch could pose a problem to its business next quarter.

On Friday, Toyota Motor Corp. said it’s suspending operations at a plant in the Czech Republic for two weeks due to chip shortages.

On March 11, a Chinese semiconductor industry group said it’s agreed to work with its U.S. counterpart on chip-related issues, a rare example of bilateral cooperation in an area that’s become a focal point of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

