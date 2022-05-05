(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV’s sales jumped in the first quarter on the back of strong vehicle prices and a range of new models like the Jeep Grand Cherokee even as shipments dropped due to supply-chain issues.

The maker of Ram and Fiat brands said net revenue rose 12% to 41.5 billion euros ($44.1 billion), the company said Thursday. Stellantis said positive currency effects also padded out the result while the carmaker stuck to an annual goal of a double-digit margin on adjusted operating income.

“Good product momentum and strategic partnerships continue to pave the way,” Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said in a statement, even as supply and inflationary headwinds weigh.

Europe’s biggest carmaker’s consolidated shipments fell 12% during the quarter to 1.37 million, primarily because of unfilled semiconductor orders, it said. Supply-chain issues continue to plague most manufacturers. Output at Volkswagen AG has also slumped since the start of the year though the Stellantis rival on Wednesday forecast a significant recovery during the second part of the year.

In light of the war in Ukraine upending supply lines, Stellantis reduced its market projection for Europe, and now sees a drop in sales of 2% for the region, down from a growth expectation of 3%. The North American market is now likely to be stable, down from growth of 3%, it said.

Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares seeks to introduce more than 75 fully-electric models by 2030 with annual sales of 5 million vehicles, while maintaining double-digit returns through the end of the decade.

