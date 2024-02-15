(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV rose to a record with plans for a new buyback and higher dividend offsetting warnings of a tough year ahead on softer vehicle prices.

The Jeep maker will repurchase some €3 billion ($3.2 billion) of shares this year, adding to a buyback from last year, the company said Wednesday. The move helped boost shares by as much as 4.9%, with recent share gains pushing the manufacturer’s market capitalization past that of Volkswagen AG.

While returning cash to shareholders, Stellantis warned of a turbulent year ahead after higher costs, partially due to strikes in the US, and a drop in market share cut into returns in Europe and North America during the second half. A number of carmakers are readjusting EV rollout plans as demand has weakened.

Stellantis will counter the drag with a number of new models, and also pointed to flexible options among growing uncertainties, Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight said during a media call for the company’s full-year earnings. Fellow French carmaker Renault SA also rose sharply Thursday, after predicting solid returns despite the EV slowdown alongside a higher dividend.

“There’s a much more normalized supply environment, a much more normalized pricing environment than what we’ve seen in the past,” Knight said. “We’re resilient for what we think is going to be a pretty turbulent year.”

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Stellantis’ plan to repurchase €3 billion of shares and raise its dividend follows similar moves by General Motors and Ford, triggering an uplift in their share prices. However, Stellantis is phasing out key vehicle models in the US and it’s not immune to the post-strike costs and escalating price pressures that rivals face in the US and Europe. These could dampen earnings, though new EVs and other markets across the world could be partially mitigating factors.

Steve Man and Michael Dean, BI autos analysts

Carmakers are seeing slower growth in EV sales now that pent-up demand from years of supply-chain disruptions has dissipated. At the same time, an influx of cheaper EVs from China to Europe is adding to competitive pressures. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares is gearing up for more acquisitions to better face the challenges of the EV and digital transition, he said in an interview last month.

Stellantis’ buyback was “encouraging,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said in a note, while the company’s “vague guidance” for at least a double-digit margin result “doesn’t add confidence” amid rising levels of vehicle inventory.

Read More: Renault Sees Solid Margin as Electric-Car Demand Slows

Returns are declining, but from high levels. During the second half of last year, adjusted operating income margin fell to 11.2% from 12.3% a year ago. Strikes in the US accounted for some of the drop, though the carmaker is also losing market share in its key two regions, North America and Europe.

Stellantis — formed three years ago from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler promising significant cost synergies — said external factors like lower raw materials and logistics costs were a positive. Moving past the strikes in the US that affected output will also help, Knight said.

“We continue to be very, very disciplined on our own costs,” Knight said.

Adjusted operating income for the half slumped 10% to €10.2 billion. The company proposed to pay a dividend of €1.55 a share, up 16% on the prior year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.