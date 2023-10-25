(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV has struck a $1.1 billion deal for a stake in Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies Ltd. just days after ending manufacturing in the country, as legacy global automakers race to catch up with a new breed of rivals leading the transition to battery-powered cars.

The maker of Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot cars will buy about 194 million Leapmotor shares at HK$43.80 apiece — a 19% premium to Wednesday’s closing price — according to an exchange filing on Thursday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Stellantis will end up with a 21.2% interest in Leapmotor and two board seats after the deal. The companies will also set up a joint venture in which Stellantis will make and sell some Leapmotor cars outside China.

It’s the second deal in three months between an established auto giant and a little known Chinese EV company after Volkswagen AG in July agreed to take a $700 million stake in Xpeng Inc. and shows how rapidly China is starting to dominate the global transition to electric vehicles. The likes of Stellantis, VW and BMW AG are losing ground in the world’s biggest auto market to Tesla Inc. and local champion BYD Co., which offers a broad range of battery-powered cars suited to local tastes.

Stellantis last year halted production at its only Jeep plant in China, then last week announced plans to sell automotive assets to its Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co., effectively ending all carmaking in the country.

“Through this investment, we can address a white space in our business model,” Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said in a statement. “We feel it’s the perfect time to take a leading role in supporting the global expansion plans of Leapmotor, one of the most impressive new EV players who has a similar tech-first, entrepreneurial mindset to ours.”

“The partnership proves Chinese EV makers’ competitiveness in technology and supply chains,” said Wang Hanyang, an auto analyst at Shanghai-based 86Research Ltd. “Working with European and American carmakers will provide a good credit and sales channel for Chinese companies, while Chinese EV stocks are expected to embrace a re-rating with the injection of capital.”

Stellantis shares fell as much as 2.2% in Milan trading Thursday. The stock is up 33% this year, making it the second-biggest gainer among European auto stocks after Ferrari NV.

Chinese automakers are also muscling into export markets, with BYD expanding aggressively into Asia, South America and Europe, along with the likes of Nio Inc. and SAIC Motor Corp., which owns MG. That’s prompted the European Commission to launch a probe into China’s EV subsidies to protect the continent’s automakers.

To be sure, Leapmotor is a small player in China’s domestic market, currently ranking 36th with a line-up of EVs and hybrids ranging in price from as little as 59,900 yuan ($8,185) for its city car to 208,900 yuan for its mid-sized sport utility vehicle.

While “we question the potential upside from such an investment in the intensely competitive Chinese car market, it seems very clear that access to Leapmotor’s Chinese technologies and supply chains provides significant insurance against future China competition in Europe and global emerging markets,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Harald Hendrikse wrote in a note before Thursday’s announcement.

For Leapmotor, the tie-up gives it a platform for further expansion, founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming said.

“Through the partnership, Chinese automakers can step out of China to the global market, and we will take advantage of Stellantis’s multi-brand strategy, and its legacy of financing, insurance, dealership and service networks to help Leapmotor quickly expand,” he said on a call with reporters.

Leapmotor shares initially jumped as much as 11.6% in early Hong Kong trading Thursday, before erasing the gains to be down 6.4% at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Bloomberg News first reported in August that Stellantis had been exploring an investment in a Chinese EV company such as Leapmotor.

Allen & Overy advised Stellantis on the deal, while Clifford Chance advised Leapmotor.

