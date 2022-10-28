(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, is offering buyouts to an undisclosed number of salaried employees in the US, the company said Friday.

The company declined to say how many workers received an offer or how many have accepted a buyout. Employees have until Dec. 5 to decide. Stellantis currently has 13,000 US employees in its salaried workforce.

The voluntary offer is being made to employees 55 and older who’ve been with the company at least 10 years, as well as those with 30 years of service and a pension, Stellantis said.

Roughly a year ago, the company made a similar buyout offer to salaried employees over 55 years old. At the time, Stellantis said it had more than 14,000 salaried employees in the US.

The buyouts are “part of our transformation to become a sustainable tech-mobility company,” the company said in an emailed statement.

