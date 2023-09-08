(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV made its first proposal on wages to the United Auto Workers union Friday, offering a 14.5% pay raise to “most” union employees as it seeks to make progress in tense negotiations ahead of a Sept. 14 contract deadline.

The automaker, which was formed in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group and owns the Jeep and Ram brands, also offered a one-time $6,000 “inflation protection payment” in the first year of the proposed four-year contract, and $4,500 in inflation-protection payments over the final three years. It also is willing to make Juneteenth a paid annual holiday on June 19.

“This has been a really good week at the bargaining table,” Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart said in a letter to employees made public Friday. “We have made tremendous progress on hundreds of issues at the subcommittee level, and I’m proud of the work our team has accomplished to get us to this point.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.