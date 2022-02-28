(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV paid the estate of former Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne more last year than Carlos Tavares, the automaker’s current chief executive officer.

The Jeep maker paid Marchionne’s estate 26 million euros ($29.1 million), compared with the 19.2 million-euro compensation for Tavares, the firm said in its annual report.

The sum set aside for the estate of Marchionne, who died suddenly in 2018, included obligations from his employment contract and “legacy board payments” from when he was head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, according to the document released Feb. 25.

The annual report is the company’s first since it was formed from a merger between FCA and Peugeot maker PSA Group more than a year ago. Tavares spearheaded the combination and is under pressure to make good on pledges for 5 billion euros in synergies and an accelerated shift to electric vehicles.

Stellantis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CEO is scheduled to outline the company’s longer-term strategy Tuesday in Amsterdam.

