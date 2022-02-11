(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is recalling almost 20,000 plug-in hybrid Pacifica minivans with batteries made by LG Chem Ltd. because of fire risk, the latest incident highlighting the potential hazards of such technology.

An internal investigation found 12 incidents of fires in vehicles from the 2017 and 2018 model years, the automaker said Friday in a statement. All of the minivans were parked and turned off, and 8 were charging when the fires occurred. Stellantis said it’s not aware of any related injuries or accidents.

“Stellantis is working to confirm the cause of the fires,” the company said in the statement. “The remedy, when developed, will be provided free of charge, and affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service.”

The voluntary recall includes 19,808 vehicles, mostly in the U.S. and Canada.

LG Chem didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

General Motors Co. reached an agreement with partner LG Electronics Inc. in October to recover costs related to a recall of batteries in its Chevrolet Bolt EV. The Detroit-based automaker had to recall all 143,000 Bolt and Bolt EUV models because of a manufacturing defect involving the battery that led to an increased fire risk.

Hyundai Motor Co. had to recall nearly 82,000 EVs last year at an estimated cost of $900 million because of fire risks in cells produced by LG in China.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.