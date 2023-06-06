If Canada wants this plant, they’re going to have to pony up: Auto expert on Stellantis stalemate

Stellantis NV said it is reviewing a new written offer from the federal government on an electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., after the company halted construction last month in a disagreement over funding.

“Stellantis and LGES are in receipt of a written offer that is currently under financial and legal review,” Stellantis spokesperson Lou Ann Gosselin told BNNBloomberg.ca in an email on Tuesday.

“We have nothing further to add at this time.”

The plant, a joint venture between the multinational automaker with South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, was first announced in March 2022. Stellantis paused construction last month, saying the federal government had not met its commitments.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently said Ontario has committed to pay a third of the costs needed to save the $5-billion project, which is anticipated to create about 2,500 jobs when it becomes operational in 2025.

Funding negotiations with Stellantis reopened after Canada announced another battery plant with Volkswagen AG planned for St. Thomas, Ont., which could be worth up to $13 billion over a decade.

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said last week that a deal was close after he made a similar offer to the one Ottawa gave Volkswagen.

With files from The Canadian Press