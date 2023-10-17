Top Stories
Related Video
BNN Bloomberg Picks
6:53
Food inflation eased last month, but prices still high: StatCan
5:58
Money manager of $205M in assets explains how meditation informs his decisions
5:34
Canadians are cutting back on spending, RBC report shows
7:20
Thief used phoney document in $20M gold heist, lawsuit against Air Canada claims
7:15
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians
5:58
Inside the battle over mining in Ontario's Ring of Fire
Oct 17
What do Tuesday's inflation numbers mean for the Bank of Canada?6:53
What do Tuesday's inflation numbers mean for the Bank of Canada?
Canada’s latest inflation read revealed a cooling down in the cost of living, but one economist says consumers will still feel pinched from heightened interest rates.
3h ago5:46
Scotiabank layoffs, other measures will mean $590M Q4 charge
Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.
20h ago7:14
Freeland announces steps to make banking more affordable, create complaints mechanism
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced several steps the federal government is taking to make banking more affordable, which in part follow up to pledges made in the spring budget.
50m ago
National Business Book Award finalists include top Bay Street names, ex-BoC governor
The former governor of the Bank of Canada and several top Bay Street names are among the three finalists for the National Business Book Award 2023.
20h ago6:55
Air fares fell 21% in September, Statistics Canada says
Canadians paid significantly less for their flights in September compared to the same month last year, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Oct 17
Cannabis industry calls for regulatory changes five years after legislation6:47
Cannabis industry calls for regulatory changes five years after legislation
Five years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, experts and industry players say regulatory issues have weighed on the success of the industry.
55m ago
To speed up boarding, United Airlines starts seating passengers with window seats first in economy
United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights.
1h ago
Musk's X tests US$1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US$1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
Oct 17
Wave of billion-dollar oilpatch deals a sign of bullish Canadian energy sector4:46
Wave of billion-dollar oilpatch deals a sign of bullish Canadian energy sector
A wave of high-profile mergers and acquisitions in the Canadian oilpatch is a sign of an industry that is flush with cash and increasingly confident in the short- and medium-term outlook for fossil fuels, experts say.
21h ago5:58
COVID business loan extension to cost Ottawa $52M: PBO
Canada’s parliamentary budget officer says a three-week repayment extension for emergency pandemic business loans will cost the federal government $52 million.
2h ago9:00
Canada Pension Plan board says Alberta pension exit consults are biased, manipulative
The board of the Canada Pension Plan says Alberta’s consultation with its citizens on quitting the CPP is not a straightforward fact-finding exercise but rather a biased manipulation of public opinion.
Oct 173:08
The Daily Chase: Scotiabank layoffs; Grocer lawsuit
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
21h ago5:50
BlackBerry aiming for June IPO for Internet of Things business: CEO
The head of BlackBerry Ltd. says he's hoping for June timing on the initial public offering the company has planned for its Internet of Things business.
Oct 12
EXCLUSIVE: Indigo 'took a journey off brand,' Heather Reisman says16:49
EXCLUSIVE: Indigo 'took a journey off brand,' Heather Reisman says
Indigo Books & Music Inc. founder Heather Reisman says she returned to the role of CEO at the Canadian books retailer after succession plans took a wrong turn.
6h ago6:52
Oil jumps as Iran steps up rhetoric against Israel
Oil leaped higher after Iran called for an embargo against Israel by Muslim countries, following a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital that raised the risk of wider hostilities in the Middle East.
6h ago5:32
Unifor sets Oct. 29 for Stellantis strike deadline as talks set to begin
Unifor says it will officially begin contract negotiations with Stellantis on Wednesday and has set a strike deadline of Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m.