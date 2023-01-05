(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is establishing a new unit to accelerate the rollout of car data applications and products, part of the automaker’s effort to generate €20 billion in added sales annually from software-related services by 2030.

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Fiat cars unveiled the new unit at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, which started Thursday in Las Vegas. Stellantis is accelerating work on its data and software business at a time automakers are more widely seeking to monetize technology that drivers can download in their cars.

The company wants to leverage data from its connected vehicles to license products, applications and services to a wide range of customers, including other carmakers. The business will be led by Sanjiv Ghate, a Stellantis senior vice president who becomes chief executive of the newly created Mobilisights unit.

“Sensor and other data available from connected vehicles can enable a wide range of services and applications with compelling benefits, ranging from personalized usage-based insurance to road hazard detection and traffic management,” Ghate said in a statement.

Some of the innovations automakers look to offer include horsepower upgrades and dashboard gaming systems, features that are widely expected to generate hefty margins.

Stellantis expects the number of its own connected vehicles to reach 34 million by 2030, up from about 12 million now. The company is presenting an electric Ram pickup truck concept at CES this week.

