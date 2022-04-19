(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is halting output at factory near Moscow that makes vans, following a long list of manufacturers ceasing output at plants in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

“Given the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties, Stellantis has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga to ensure full compliance,” the Netherlands-based automaker said Tuesday.

The company has said its Kaluga factory has been operating at a low level for weeks. Last month the maker of brands like Jeep, Peugeot and Fiat halted exports and imports to and from Russia.

