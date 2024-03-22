Stellantis to Cut 400 Jobs in US Amid Challenging Shift to EVs

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is cutting about 400 white-collar jobs in the US as the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles works to shift its product lineup toward electric cars.

The decision affects about 2% of the automaker’s global engineering, technology and software staff, Stellantis said Friday in an emailed statement. The cuts take effect March 31.

“As the auto industry continues to face unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures around the world, Stellantis continues to make the appropriate structural decisions across the enterprise to improve efficiency and optimize our cost structure,” the company said.

The move underscores the challenging environment as automakers grapple with slowing growth in the EV market and heightened competition. Stellantis, formed from the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Group, last month warned of a turbulent year ahead as it tries to roll out new EV models.

The layoffs were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

(Corrects second paragraph to indicate proportion of affected staff is relative to the global operations)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.