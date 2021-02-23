(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will in the coming days decide on the future of its Ellesmere Port plant in the U.K. after an extended period of Brexit-related uncertainty.

A decision on future investment at the site is imminent, a spokesman for the automaker that owns the Vauxhall and Opel brands said Tuesday by phone.

Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares has been assessing whether it makes sense to invest in the U.K. or continental Europe based on the the potential that costs and bureaucracy complicates supplying parts to its assembly plants. Last month, he said a decision about U.K. production would be made within weeks.

Stellantis, formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, makes compact cars and commercial vehicles at factories in Ellesmere Port and Luton, England. The company for months froze investments in the U.K. due to the country leaving the European Union.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.