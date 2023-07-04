(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV plans to invest at least €100 million ($109 million) to reduce emissions at its Mirafiori plant in Italy as the Fiat maker comes under pressure to safeguard local jobs while shifting to electric cars.

The money will be used for measures including adding solar energy and more efficient ventilation at the site near Turin, Stellantis said in a statement Monday. The facility currently produces Fiat 500 and Maserati cars.

Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares is overhauling Stellantis’s industrial footprint — including with stringent cost reductions — at a time when governments in Italy and France are trying to protect local industries put at risk by the transition away from the combustion engine. Stellantis is planning to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in Italy this year.

The measures at Mirafiori are similar to moves announced at sites in Poissy, France, and Rüsselsheim, Germany, where Stellantis also created so-called green campuses, adding rooftop solar panels and planting more vegetation.

