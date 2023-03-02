(Bloomberg) --

Stellantis NV agreed to sell its distribution business in Turkey to its local partner for €400 million euros ($425 million) to help bundle vehicle sales and services in the country.

Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS, a carmaker equally owned by Stellantis and Turkey’s top business group Koc Holding AS, will buy all shares of Stellantis Otomotiv Pazarlama AS, which sells Stellantis brands including Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot as well as vans in Turkey, the partners said Thursday. Tofas jumped as much as 9.8% in Istanbul trading to a record high of 194 liras.

Stellantis also agreed to allocate production of a range of mid-size light commercial vehicles and cars, dubbed “K0” to Tofas across five brands that will start production in 2025. Output of the Doblo van will continue until the middle of this year until work to retool Tofas’s Bursa plant with a capacity of 450,000 units is due to start.

“Deepening our partnership with Koç will create synergies, increase value, and grow the market potential for the array of Stellantis brands across all segments,” Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said in a statement. The company is pushing for “leading market share in Middle East and Africa,” he said.

Stellantis, formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group in 2021, is streamlining its business as part of a cost saving drive in the shift to electric cars. Earlier this week, unions in Italy outlined plans by Stellantis to cut as many as 2,000 workers in the country as the transition takes its toll. The decision follows similar reductions last year.

Koc Holding rose as much as 3.1% and Stellantis rose as much as 4.1% in Milan.

