(Bloomberg) -- Stellaris Venture Partners led a $6 million funding round for a startup that’s built a marketplace for radiology-related AI applications, in a move to address a global shortage of skilled radiologists.

CARPL, founded by India-born physician Vidur Mahajan, provides a platform for testing, deploying and monitoring apps to help hospitals and imaging centers improve the efficiency and accuracy of readings. There’s already a crowded field of hundreds of startups building artificial intelligence tools for radiology imaging.

“Globally, radiology investigations are increasing by about 10% annually, but the number of radiologists being added is around 2%,” Mahajan said in an interview. “There’s a demand-supply mismatch.”

The seed round saw participants including executives from Novo Holdings, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group and others, CARPL said in a statement on Thursday. The funds will help grow the team, refine its technology and spur adoption. The platform offers over a hundred AI apps currently.

The San Francisco-headquartered startup was founded in 2021 by Mahajan, 37, who was inspired by his father’s experience with setting up a chain of radiology imaging centers in New Delhi. Health-care providers can access, assess and integrate apps into their work flows using a single interface on CARPL. Among the hundreds of US Food and Drug Administration-approved AI apps, over two-thirds are related to radiology.

CARPL’s customers include the Singapore government, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, backed by former US president Bill Clinton.

