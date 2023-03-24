(Bloomberg) -- NBA superstar Stephen Curry, former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard and Olympic medalists Chloe Kim, Chaunte Lowe, and Elana Meyers Taylor are among President Joe Biden’s appointments to a presidential council on sports, nutrition and fitness.

The council, which is led by celebrity chef José Andrés and Washington Mystics forward and Delaware native Elena Delle Donne, is designed to promote healthy eating and physical activity for Americans. But the panel also functions as an opportunity for presidents to spend time with and raise the profile of athletes, doctors, and restaurateurs they admire.

Former President Donald Trump, for instance, named former NFL running back Herschel Walker and television doctor Mehmet Oz to his version of the council. Both ran for Senate last year as Republicans with Trump’s endorsement, but ultimately lost to their Democratic opponents. Trump also picked former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera for his panel, and played catch with the Hall of Famer on the White House lawn to mark Opening Day.

Curry has been a high-profile supporter of Biden, applauding the president for his efforts to secure the release of WNBA plater Brittney Griner after she was arrested at a Russian airport for drug possession. Biden appointed other political allies, including Tina Flournoy, who previously served as chief of staff to Vice President Kamala Harris, to the panel.

The group appointed by Biden will focus particularly “on expanding national awareness of the importance of mental health as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition,” the White House said in a statement.

