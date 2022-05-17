May 17, 2022
Stephen Wynn Sued by US to Register as Agent for China
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Stephen Wynn was sued to compel him to register as an agent for China, after he had refused to do so voluntarily, the US Justice Department said.
According to the complaint, from June 2017 to August 2017 Wynn contacted former President Donald Trump and senior White House officials to convey Chinese requests that sought the removal a Chinese businessperson from the US.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:22
Here's a list of April inflation rates for selected Canadian cities
-
4:17
Tim Hortons reprises marketing collaboration with Justin Bieber, launches Biebs Brew
-
5:39
Consumers getting 'hit where it hurts' by gas prices: BMO economist
-
7:06
A timeline of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter
-
5:32
Think of emergency funds as pre-planned spending to better prepare: Advisor
-
5:31
How to make a city safer for e-bikes? Think infrastructure