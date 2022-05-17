Stephen Wynn Sued by US to Register as Agent for China

(Bloomberg) -- Former Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Stephen Wynn was sued to compel him to register as an agent for China, after he had refused to do so voluntarily, the US Justice Department said.

According to the complaint, from June 2017 to August 2017 Wynn contacted former President Donald Trump and senior White House officials to convey Chinese requests that sought the removal a Chinese businessperson from the US.

