Sterling Set for Best Week Since May as Risk Appetite Returns

(Bloomberg) -- After months of intense selling, sterling is finally catching a break.

The pound is poised to end the week up 1.4%, the best performance since May, and trading near $1.21. The rebound is part of a broader improvement in sentiment, with investors picking up risk and betting that the Federal Reserve will go easier on interest rates.

Some argue that the pound’s rebound is more about the UK looking better off than Europe as the continent faces a gas supply crunch that could hobble the economy.

“The euro’s woes are seen as even worse than sterling’s woes,” said John Hardy, head of FX analysis at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. “The negative story has been stolen elsewhere.”

The pound has strengthened for the past two weeks, bouncing off the lowest levels since 2020. Against the euro, it is on track to post its first monthly gain since April.

Technical analysts say that if the pound ends July above $1.19, then there’s a good chance it can keep strengthening to $1.26 in the near term.

Still, most strategists agree that the pound will stay under pressure in the longer term. A faltering UK economy, faster inflation and a central bank that’s been lagging others in raising interest rates are all expected to hold the currency back.

“We remain sceptical about the medium term prospects for the pound,” Rabobank analysts wrote in a note. “We remain USD bulls and see risk that cable drops below $1.15 in the weeks ahead.”

