(Bloomberg) -- The pound slid more than 1% after the Bank of England’s interest-rate hike lagged more aggressive policy tightening by other central banks.

Sterling fell to a low of 1.2042 after the BOE increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, before paring some losses. A minority of officials maintained a push for a move of double that size, in the wake of big hikes by the Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank this week.

With the BOE sending its strongest signal yet that it’s prepared to unleash larger moves if needed to tame inflation, the yield on UK two-year government bonds jumped as much as 15 basis points.

