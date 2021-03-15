(Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon, once an adviser to former President Donald Trump, has lost his legal fight to establish a right-wing education center in Italy.

Italy’s Council of State ruled against the Dignitatis Humanae Institute on Monday in a case between the proposed conservative academy and the culture ministry that owns the building they’d hoped to operate from, along with local environmental and civic organizations.

In a statement, Bannon called the ruling “a joke” that would continue to bring “further shame” on Italy’s legal system, having lost after winning all seven previous legal decisions. He vowed to appeal the decision.

“We refuse to be stopped by the corrupt bureaucracy that infests Italian government and hurts the Italian people,” Bannon said. “We intend to appeal and win. Trisulti is an Italian treasure and we will fight for it.”

Bannon, who is Catholic, sought to open up a school for right-wing Catholic activists in an 800-year-old monastery in Trisulti, south of Rome. The case has gone on for several years as both sides have sued and counter-sued. Residents in the area didn’t want the school in their town ,and the cultural ministry withdrew a 19-year lease.

