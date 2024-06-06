(Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, was ordered to start serving a four-month jail sentence by July 1 for contempt of Congress after his appeal of a 2022 conviction failed.

The order was issued Thursday by US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington.

A jury found Bannon, 70, guilty of contempt for refusing to testify and hand over documents to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. His sentence had been delayed by Nichols, but a federal appeals court last month rejected Bannon’s bid to get the punishment overturned.

Bannon’s failure to cooperate “was no accident” and he can’t claim that he relied on his attorney’s advice, the appellate panel wrote in May. Bannon’s request failed to meet the high bar needed to deviate from a longstanding court decision called Licavoli, which restricted him from relying on an “advice of counsel” defense, the panel ruled.

When he delayed the sentence, Nichols said the conviction “raises a substantial question of law that is likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial.” But federal prosecutors, in a recent court filing, argued the appeals court decision no longer leaves a substantial question of law and asked that Bannon be locked up.

Bannon’s attorney urged Nichols to keep the stay in place until the case can be reviewed by the full appellate court or by the US Supreme Court.

The case is US v. Bannon, 21-cr-00670, US District Court, District of Columbia.

