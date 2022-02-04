(Bloomberg) -- Radkl, the cryptocurrency trading startup founded in 2021 by New York Stock Exchange market maker GTS and backed by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, has lost a managing director.

Jim Greco said in an interview that he left to found a crypto-trading business with a couple other Radkl employees: Allan Erskine and Jason Bell.

“Jim wanted to move onto other ventures,” according to a statement from a Radkl spokesman. “We’ve got a great team at Radkl and are excited about the business moving forward.”

The spokesman said Radkl has 15 employees. Radkl’s website lists five, including podcaster Aaron Lammer, who Bloomberg News published a story about in November because of his unusual path to becoming a Wall Street crypto expert.

In the November article, Greco said Radkl would have 25 employees and exchange trading volume of several billion dollars a day by the end of March. Earlier in his career, Greco worked at high-frequency trading firm Getco and then co-founded a Treasuries market called Direct Match.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.