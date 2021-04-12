(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen found a buyer for his midtown Manhattan penthouse. It took eight years and a 74% price cut.

Cohen’s 9,000-square-foot (836-square-meter) duplex at 151 East 58th St. is under contract in Manhattan’s priciest deal last week, according to a report Monday by luxury brokerage Olshan Realty Inc.

The sale marks the end of a journey that began in 2013 when Cohen, founder of Point72 Asset Management and owner of the New York Mets, listed the place for $115 million. The asking price was reduced several times since, with the most recent listing seeking $29.5 million, according to StreetEasy. The final sale price won’t be known until the deal closes.

A spokesman for Cohen, Jonathan Gasthalter, declined to comment on the deal. Cohen paid $24 million for the apartment in 2005.

The unit, on the 51st and 52nd floors of One Beacon Court, has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and 24-foot (7.3-meter) ceilings in the living room, where the windows offer views of Central Park, according to the listing.

Buyers are returning to Manhattan’s luxury apartment market, seizing an opportunity for deep discounts amid a mountain of supply. Last week alone, there were 51 contracts signed in Manhattan for homes priced at $4 million or higher, according to Olshan’s report. It was the 10th straight week with 30 or more deals in that price range, the longest streak in data going back to 2006.

