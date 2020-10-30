(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball owners have put their stamp of approval on billionaire Steve Cohen’s purchase of the New York Mets, according to ESPN.

Cohen was in talks to acquire the team late last year, but the negotiations broke down by February and the owners went looking for other prospective buyers. Among those who battled for the team: Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, owned by Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris and Blackstone Group Inc. executive David Blitzer, and a group fronted by former major league star Alex Rodriguez and entertainer Jennifer Lopez.

In the end, it was Cohen who wrestled the Mets away from the Wilpon family with a winning bid of more than $2.4 billion. With a net worth of $10.1 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Cohen will immediately become the richest owner in baseball.

