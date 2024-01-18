(Bloomberg) -- Fourteen years after auctioning off a tranche of Winston Churchill memorabilia worth nearly $850,000, Steve Forbes is back with more.

This week, the rare books dealer Peter Harrington will present more than 25 Churchill-themed objects from Forbes’s collection at New York’s Winter Show. (The Winter Show is an art, antiques and design fair at the Park Avenue Armory; its public days will run Jan. 19-28.)

Forbes, the chairman and editor in chief of Forbes Media and a candidate for the Republican Party’s 1996 and 2000 presidential tickets, acquired the works over several decades. “Steve was the Churchill collector in the 1980s and 1990s,” says Harrington. “When it came up for auction, he bought the best things.”

Much of this collection “has been tucked away somewhere, out of sight,” Harrington explains, “and that’s part of the reason he’s selling now: he wasn’t enjoying it.” Forbes has consigned hundreds of pieces of Churchill memorabilia to the London-based Harrington, but the works he’s bringing to the Winter Show “are the highlights,” Harrington says. Additional pieces from Forbes’ collection are to be released in the coming months.

Top Pieces

Although Harrington is a rare book dealer, several of the most expensive pieces in his booth will consist of fine and decorative art.

Notably, Churchill’s desk from his home in Hyde Park Gate, at which he wrote his six-volume memoir The Second World War, will be offered for $450,000. “Clementine ordered the desk when he left Downing Street,” Harrington says, referring to Churchill’s wife. “It’s a working desk—and more importantly, it’s his home office desk. When he was too infirm to go upstairs, they moved it downstairs to the ground floor.” It’s where, Harrington continues, “he wrote all the postwar speeches, and did all of the key writing in that period.”

There’s also a painting by Churchill of the entrance to the gorge at Todra, Morocco, which he created in 1935-36. It’s priced at $395,000, which “is very much at the low end of his painting prices,” Harrington says. (A record for Churchill’s paintings was set in 2021, when his Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque, from 1943, sold for $11.5 million at Christie’s in London. Fifteen of Churchill’s paintings have sold for more than $1 million, according to the Artnet price database.)

The booth will also have a large portrait of Churchill from 1943, done by a little-known portraitist named Arthur Pan, priced at $125,000. While Pan is not a valuable artist, Churchill’s wife commissioned the portrait in the middle of World War II and made lithographs of the image. She sold the lithographs to benefit the Red Cross Aid to Russia Fund, of which she was chairwoman. “I can’t make up my mind whether [$125,000] is too cheap,” Harrington says. “As a painter, Pan isn’t that valuable, but the painting is so impressive.”

Major Memorabilia

There is also a trove of books by Churchill, many signed to people of consequence in Churchill’s life. “Churchill signed a lot of books. He was really prolific,” Harrington says. “But to get ones inscribed to a really integral part of his life is a different matter. They’re so rare to market.” Churchill’s novel Savrola, which he published in 1900, is inscribed to his military mentor Ian Hamilton. The book, priced at $47,500, was signed “one day after the siege of Ladysmith,” Harrington says, referring to an engagement in the Second Boer War.

A presentation copy of Machiavelli’s The Prince is inscribed to the notorious press baron Lord Beaverbrook and priced at $32,500; and a $47,500 first edition of The Story of the Malakand Field Force, an 1898 nonfiction work by Churchill, is inscribed to his valet.

The most expensive item in Harrington’s booth is a collection of revised proof copies of Churchill’s The Second World War, which include extensive corrections in Churchill’s hand, along with research materials used preparing the work. That’s priced at $750,000.

Established Market

The market for Churchill material is generally strong, Harrington says, even if Forbes’ first Churchill sale 14 years ago yielded a mixed return: Of 143 lots offered, only 84 sold, according to a release from Christie’s London, meaning merely 59% of the lots found a buyer. “There was so much there that the market, frankly, couldn’t cope with it all at once,” Harrington says. “It was aggressively estimated. The truth was, it was a bit too much for one go.

“We buy and sell so much Churchill every year. And on that basis, I can tell you,” he says, “that this is the best stuff, it’s such good quality. On a personal level, I’m so excited to have it.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.