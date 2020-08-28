Aug 28, 2020
Steven A. Cohen Enters Exclusive Talks for New York Mets: CNBC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund titan Steven A. Cohen has entered exclusive talks to buy the New York Mets and is set to reach a deal for the Major League Baseball franchise within days, co-anchor for CNBC’s Squawk on the Street David Faber said in a tweet, citing people familiar with the process.
Other bidders, including an investor group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer pursuing the team, Faber said in the tweet.
