(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund titan Steven A. Cohen has entered exclusive talks to buy the New York Mets and is set to reach a deal for the Major League Baseball franchise within days, co-anchor for CNBC’s Squawk on the Street David Faber said in a tweet, citing people familiar with the process.

Other bidders, including an investor group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer pursuing the team, Faber said in the tweet.

