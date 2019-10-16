(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Tom Steyer spent $47 million of his own money on his presidential campaign in the third quarter, more than the second-biggest spenders, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, combined.

The former hedge fund manager’s filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that after entering the race in July he brought in $49.6 million, of which all but $2 million were his own funds.

The big outlays allowed Steyer to rise enough in the polls to qualify for the Democratic debate on Tuesday at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. He spoke for a little more than seven minutes, according to a New York Times tracker. Steyer will get a chance to mix it up with many of his Democratic rivals in the November debate in Georgia, for which he has also qualified.He made the cut in part by attracting 165,000 donors to his campaign to meet another threshold the Democratic National Committee has set for grassroots fundraising. In his 2016 run for the White House, Donald Trump spent a total of $66.1 million.

On entering the race, Steyer said he would put $100 million into his campaign, a sum he will reach by January if he continues to spend at this pace. He ended September with $2.6 million cash on hand.

