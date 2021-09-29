(Bloomberg) -- Stifel Financial Corp. agreed to buy fixed-income brokerage Vining Sparks and its affiliates, adding about $150 billion in annual trading volume.

Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed, according to a Stifel statement Wednesday.

“We see opportunity to leverage Vining’s core relationships across both the Stifel and Keefe, Bruyette and Woods platforms to further our position as the market leader, and most trusted adviser, in the financial-services sector,” Stifel Chief Executive Officer Ronald Kruszewski said in the statement.

Stifel, based in St. Louis, agreed to buy KBW Inc. in 2012. Memphis, Tennessee-based Vining Sparks has roughly 275 employees in 13 offices across the country.

The transaction comes amid a wave of tie-ups in the finance sector, especially among regional banks. Citizens Financial Group Inc. earlier this month agreed to buy investment bank JMP Group LLC. for $149 million.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.