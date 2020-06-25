(Bloomberg) --

It’s no exaggeration to say the coronavirus has upended the global economy in ways few could have imagined. It's been called a wake-up call for capitalism and a foreshadowing of our exceedingly precarious future, one with more catastrophes waiting in the wings. What if anything can governments and central banks do about it?

Host Stephanie Flanders digs into this question with two famous economists, Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz and Nouriel Roubini, as part of the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. From the possibility of a cold war between the U.S. and China to the impact of technology on employment, the fate of emerging markets and the end of globalization, they come to some pretty different conclusions.

