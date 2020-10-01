(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

Talks Thursday between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin brought no immediate breakthrough on a deal for a new pandemic relief package

The IMF sounded a warning over rising global debt levels and proposed reforms to the debt-restructuring process for countries that struggle to meet their obligations

Hours after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared that stability had returned to the city, police in riot gear flooded the streets in an effort to quash any protest activity on the National Day holiday

Japan’s lost generation is still jobless and living with their parents

Here’s what to watch in Australia’s budget bonanza for 2020-21

The last U.S. jobs report before November’s presidential election is projected to show a sharp deceleration in labor-market gains. Still, Bloomberg Economics does not expect it to be consequential enough to tilt the election outcome

On the other hand, the largest share of U.S. small businesses since the end of 2018 say they plan to add workers in coming months, indicating some demand is improving

Japan’s unemployment rate ticked up to a three-year high in August as the coronavirus continued to weigh on the labor market

The U.K.’s dominant industry, services firms, is lagging behind in the recovery, suggesting the government may have to step up aid

Argentina’s government is expected to reduce export taxes on several key commodities in an effort to boost dollars flowing into the country as the central bank’s reserves continue declining

The Trump administration was blocked from restricting H-1B visas that highly skilled foreign technology workers need for the U.S

The global shipping industry sustained a second cyber attack within a week that’s raising concern about disruptions to supply chains

