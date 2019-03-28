(Bloomberg) -- Robert Mueller’s still-secret report with evidence and findings from his Russia investigation spans more than 300 pages, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Thursday.

Attorney General William Barr is reviewing the report to determine how much of the special counsel’s report can be shared with Congress and made public, with an eye toward such a release in coming weeks.

Kupec declined to say exactly how long the report is, but the estimate is a reminder of how much remains secret about Mueller’s 22-month investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether those around President Donald Trump colluded in the operation.

Mueller submitted his final report to Barr on March 22. Barr released a four-page summary of the report on March 24, revealing that the investigation didn’t establish that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia.

However, Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump when it comes to whether he obstructed the investigation, according to Barr’s summary. Rather, the investigation provided evidence "on both sides of the question," the summary said.

After reviewing Mueller’s findings and consulting with department officials, including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Barr went beyond Mueller’s findings and said he had cleared Trump of committing obstruction, saying the evidence wasn’t sufficient to prove any crimes were committed.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Strohm in Washington at cstrohm1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Larry Liebert

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.