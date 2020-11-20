Nov 20, 2020
Stimulus Clash, Libor Deadline, Argentine Soybeans: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:
- The top two U.S. economic policy makers clashed over whether to preserve emergency lending programs designed to shore up the economy -- a rare moment of discord as the nation confronts the risk of a renewed downturn spurred by the resurgent coronavirus
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that lawmakers should redirect unspent stimulus funding, including money he’s pulling back from the Federal Reserve, to buoy the economy as the U.S. waits for a coronavirus vaccine
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he opposed Mnuchin’s move, warning that letting some Fed emergency lending programs expire would remove an important backstop to markets
- Time is running out for the financial industry to ditch the scandal-tainted Libor benchmark, a panel of the world’s top regulators warned Friday
- Night-time raiders are destroying $100,000 soy bags in Argentina
- The latest readings of alternative, high-frequency data suggest a stabilization of economic activity in Europe, according to Bloomberg Economics
- A vigorous post-lockdown rebound in Canada will lose momentum through the first quarter of 2021, according to Bloomberg Economics
