Stimulus Collapse, U.S. Unemployment, Mexico Support: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The collapse of pre-election U.S. stimulus talks threatens to inflict another wave of economic pain on Americans and curtail a recovery that’s already slowed
- President Donald Trump stunned campaign advisers and allies in Congress by single-handedly torpedoing any chance of a fresh coronavirus stimulus, saddling himself with the blame for any more layoffs and market losses in the final weeks before the election
- The absence of a deal could subtract roughly five percentage points from fourth-quarter GDP growth, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Job losses in battleground states are mounting as mail-in ballots are already being cast, just 27 days to election day
- The International Monetary Fund called on Mexico to implement short-term fiscal and monetary support to “limit the damage from the pandemic” and secure a faster economic recovery
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau managed to pass an ambitious economic plan to get Canada through a second wave of Covid-19, averting an election at least until a fiscal update scheduled for later this fall
- Central banks’ iron-clad independence appears to be waning due to attacks from politicians, according to a European Central Bank working paper
- Asia’s fast-growing economies for decades have offered millions of young people the chance to do better than their parents, a path to upward mobility now at risk as youth unemployment soars in a region home to a majority of the world’s 15- to 24-year-old
- After a period of economic weakness in August and September, the pace of recovery in most advanced economies gained traction in the past two weeks, though activity is still far below pre-Covid levels, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges
