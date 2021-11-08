(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Joe Biden and his party notched a huge economic victory late Friday with passage of a bipartisan public works bill. Now he seeks to sell Americans on the merits of $550 billion in new spending even as they face rising prices for fuel, food and housing

U.S. inflation data due this week is going to show the fastest gain in three decades, according to Bloomberg Economics

American workers are hoping that the tight pandemic labor market will translate into better pay. It might just mean robots take their jobs instead

Amid all the hand-wringing over global supply-chain snarls and how they’re fanning inflation, little attention in the U.S. is being paid to the demand side of the economy

The euro region’s bout of “unexpectedly high” consumer-price increases doesn’t herald the sort of problem that global economies faced in the 1970s, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said

China’s record trade surplus is cushioning the economy from weakening domestic demand and giving policy makers room to delay stimulus. But it won’t be enough to keep growth from slowing further Taiwanese companies sold more than $40 billion worth worth of goods in a month for the first time, as global demand for semiconductors, gadgets and metals continued to grow

Three centuries before Glasgow hosted the COP26 conference aimed at mitigating climate change, it played home to Adam Smith, often credited as the “father of economics.” A group of economists recently revisited his work to reflect the modern challenge of a warming planet

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

