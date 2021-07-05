(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:

Central banks are starting to tip-toe away from the emergency stimulus they deployed to fight the pandemic-driven global recession

European companies are pushing up prices as supply disruptions lift costs and hamper their ability to match surging demand

ECB policy maker Isabel Schnabel said it is “necessary and proportionate” that inflation overshoots the institution’s goal for a while as the economy recovers

Turkish inflation probably quickened again, reducing the likelihood of a summer interest-rate cut sought by the country’s president

An unlikely group of EU countries from far-flung corners of the bloc accounting for just 4% of its output is resisting worldwide consensus on a revamp of corporate tax

China’s Xi Jinping is expected to speak this week with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, as they attempt to keep human rights disputes from scuttling efforts at cooperation

Young people in the U.K. are emerging from the coronavirus crisis blighted by poor mental health and worried about their financial future, reports published Monday warned

France desperately needs pension reform, just not right away. That’s the message for President Emmanuel Macron from a chorus of top business leaders

Here is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.