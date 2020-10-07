Oct 7, 2020
Stimulus Pain, Fed’s Buying Review, Boris’ Rescue Plan: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The collapse of pre-election U.S. stimulus talks threatens to inflict another wave of economic pain on Americans and curtail a recovery that’s already slowed
- Federal Reserve look poised to discuss the future of its asset-purchase program when they meet again in November, potentially heralding a shift in what they buy, or increasing the amount
- Boris Johnson’s government has drawn up rescue plans for U.K. businesses struggling from local Covid lockdowns, as ministers consider imposing new restrictions within days
- President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday for briefings, despite remaining under treatment for Covid-19 and potentially contagious
- The Reserve Bank of India’s new set of growth-focused policy makers will need to grapple with stubbornly high inflation in their first meeting this week, preventing them from cutting interest rates
- Fed officials were challenged Wednesday to make big policy changes to combat economic and racial inequality
- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will embark on the country’s most experimental stimulus of the crisis in a bid to wean citizens off cash -- and the tax avoidance that comes with it
- France and Spain posted record increases in virus cases, underscoring growing alarm in the region as it loses control of the pandemic
- World Trade Organization members selected two final candidates -- Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee-- to advance to the final round in the race to lead the trade body
- Global extreme poverty is expected to increase this year for the first time since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the pandemic builds on the existing impacts of conflict and climate change, the World Bank said
