Stimulus Stalemate, Fed Policy, Panama Canal Rebound: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start your week.
- Chances for a deal in Congress on a new, comprehensive stimulus package before September diminish with each passing day, leaving the U.S. economy limping and many businesses and millions of consumers coming up short
- The Federal Reserve will soon reveal a subtle yet profound shift in how it conducts monetary policy for the world’s largest economy, officially embracing a more relaxed view on inflation
- In a pandemic that’s upended every aspect of American life, a special project by the Census Bureau has set out to map and measure all the anxieties that Covid-19 has brought in its wake
- Life without footballwill trounce America’s college towns
- As the U.S. election season begins in earnest at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bloomberg economists provide key insights into how the virus and economic downturn are shaping the election race
- The Panama Canal is seeing signs of a rebound in global trade as ship transits recover from the depressed levels caused by the pandemic
- The almost daily drumbeat of tensions between the U.S. and China shows little sign of letting up, while touching on everything from the coronavirus to trade to defense issues to monetary policy
- After spending hundreds of billions to prevent a major depression, Justin Trudeau will make critical decisions in coming weeks on the next steps to support Canada’s economic recovery. That will include whether to keep or drop the only finance minister he has ever had
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week: Turkey’s Central Bank Is in a Bind Ahead of Rates Day: Eco Week
