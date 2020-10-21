50m ago
Stimulus Talks, Asia’s Long Slog, Pricey India Haircuts: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made further progress on a coronavirus stimulus package and will speak again Thursday
- The Asia Pacific is likely to see output remain below pre-pandemic trends, even as China leads the the recovery, according to the IMF
- Rising cost of services offered by hair stylists to security guards are a new challenge for India’s monetary policy makers
- Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said his government is prepared to withdraw emergency rules if mounting protests demanding his ouster and monarchy reforms remain peaceful
- The U.S. economy continued to grow across the country as it recovered from the coronavirus pandemic but the picture was uneven, according to the Fed’s Beige Book
- For Bank of England policy makers surveying a crippled economy, the pieces are falling into place for further monetary easing in November
- Global trade is staging what the UN has termed a “fragile recovery”
- Rising food costs are hitting emerging markets with a double whammy: driving millions into hunger, and thwarting central banks as they try to end the worst slump in decades
- Wildfires in California, drought in Africa, and floods in South East Asia hammer home the looming danger of climate change that will leave the world hotter and poorer, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Not long ago Vietnam’s Bac Giang province was one of the nation’s poorest regions, known for producing rice, lychees and poultry dubbed “running chicken.” That was before the global tech supply chain shifted its way
