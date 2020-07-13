(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are working on their own proposal for a new round of pandemic relief with the last stimulus running dry and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases threatening a deeper recession.

Negotiations with Democrats, who’ve already proposed an expansive $3.5 trillion plan, won’t begin until a GOP bill is complete, a person familiar with discussions said Monday. The Senate returns from a recess next week, and Congress then will have only a few weeks to bridge the wide gap between the two parties on how much to spend and where to spend it.

Any deal will need to resolve disputes on several key elements: unemployment benefits and incentives for businesses to hire; a new iteration of a grant program for small businesses; some form of direct payments to individuals; and aid to states and local governments that includes funding to help schools reopen.

”No decisions have been made, no formal negotiations yet,” Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser, told reporters. Trump is also interested in temporarily suspending payroll taxes and possibly a capital gains holiday, Kudlow said, adding, “I can’t be specific because decisions haven’t been made yet.”

There is an added urgency to pulling together a package quickly. The country is being hit by a spike in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Republican-leaning states, forcing some governors to scale back plans to let businesses reopen. Meanwhile, the expanded unemployment benefits included in the last stimulus run out at the end of the month, many businesses have run through their aid and the Treasury has already distributed the vast majority of the payments to individuals.

GOP leaders say another relief bill, which would be the fifth congressional package since March, could be completed before an annual August recess that is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 10. That’s an ambitious schedule given that the Senate is on a break this week and won’t return to Washington until July 20.

White House officials have floated $1 trillion as a ceiling for the final bill and said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is willing to go along with that. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is treating $1 trillion as a floor that must be negotiated up.

“When we first passed our bill, they said nothing, never, no, we need a pause,” Pelosi said Sunday on CNN. “Then they said, well, we’re not going to spend any more money. Now they’re saying a trillion dollars. That’s not enough.”

Internal Differences

Before beginning negotiations with Democrats, Republicans still need to resolve differences within the party.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican leader, said divisions between congressional Republicans and Trump will have to be ironed out as a precursor to talks with Democrats. Trump has been pushing payroll tax breaks and tax incentives for business, which Republican senators are less interested in. The president also pressing for a big allotment for more stimulus checks.

“That’s something he’s talked about, and some of our members are interested in that as well,” Thune said of the direct payments before senators left for a July 4 recess. “There are some of our members who aren’t interested in that, so we’ll just have to see how that goes.”

Senate Republicans and the White House are in agreement that the bill must contain liability protections for businesses that reopen, and work on the language of that proposal continues this week.

McConnell has said the proposal his office is drafting will also contain additional health care spending and money for schools, but he hasn’t revealed details.

The debate over how to safely reopen the nation’s schools may emerge as a major stumbling block given a new push by Trump to try to force school districts, which are under local control, to fully reopen in the fall. The White House is looking to tie school relief or state aid to a reopening. Democrats, who are pressing for a $430 billion school relief package, plan to fight any attempt to give Trump such discretion over new funding.

“I think the president would be willing to consider additional funding for state and local governments if the schools do reopen, so that’s perhaps an incentive,” Kudlow said in a Fox News on Monday.

Another difficult element in the talks will be whether to extend a $600-per-week boost to unemployment benefits approved by Congress in March that expires July 31. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia has said he doesn’t see a need for a continuation of the benefit, arguing that it provides a disincentive for low-wage workers to return to work.

Democrats have sought to extend the extra unemployment insurance into March of next year with possible phase-outs linked to improving state economic numbers. McConnell has called that bonus a “mistake,” and many Republicans say it’s providing a perverse incentive for workers to remain unemployed since they earn more when out of work.

Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, is proposing providing a $450 weekly bonus for individuals who return to work, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has rejected that idea at a time of record levels of unemployment.

The Bipartisan Policy Center meanwhile has floated continuing the bonus unemployment insurance for two months at a $400 level. Some Republican lawmakers have suggested that $200 or lower could be where a compromise deal ends up.

Republicans and Democrats appear more likely to agree that some form of direct stimulus payments will be in the bill, with options being explored on who exactly should qualify.

McConnell last week indicated that he thought that people making less than $40,000 a year might benefit the most from another round of stimulus checks, a cap at that level is not seen as likely, said a person familiar with the talks.

A lower threshold would keep the total price tag well below the nearly $300 billion cost of the initial round of stimulus payments. In March, Congress passed legislation that sent payments to individuals earning as much as $75,000 or couples making $150,000, plus $500 per child. The payments were phased out for those earning up to $99,000 or couples with incomes of as much as $198,000.Democrats are open to an additional round of stimulus payments -- the House bill included another round of $1,200 payments for both adults and children.

Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, said Monday that he is nearing agreement with Senate colleagues on a new round of aid to small businesses, building on the PPP program.

