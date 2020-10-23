1h ago
Stimulus Talks Drag, Young Workers, Eye-Popping GDP: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Prospects for a U.S. stimulus package passing Congress before the Nov. 3 election are fading fast as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dicker over the details of a nearly $2 trillion aid package
- U.S. GDP numbers for the third quarter are set to be eye-popping: Estimates are that the economy grew 30% in the third quarter, a postwar record
- America’s youngest workers started the year with a rare opportunity to slingshot their careers in the hottest job market in decades
- Just as happened in the wake of the global financial meltdown of 2008, the dollar is cementing its role as the world’s dominant currency even as unilateralist policies from President Donald Trump rile allies and rivals alike
- Black-owned businesses hope the summer boom doesn’t fade. The holiday season will show whether BLM-inspired enthusiasm spurs a permanent change in shopping habits
- Switching to a low-carbon world will cost money and it will cost more if the change is abrupt, according to the latest analysis from Bloomberg Economics. Start now and stabilizing global temperatures might take just 2% from annual GDP by 2050. Put it off until 2030, and the hit to world output could rise threefold
- For New Yorkers mulling where to live next, it’s a choice between falling home prices or discounted rents
